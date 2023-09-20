Tommy Thomson, retired Philadelphia police officer and celebrated Police Athletic League leader, has died at 79

Tommy Thomson, 79, of Philadelphia, retired Philadelphia police officer and celebrated longtime leader of the city’s Police Athletic League centers, died Saturday, Sept. 16, of cardiac arrest at his home in Fishtown.

Known by countless baby boomers and Gen Xers in Fishtown, Kensington, Northeast Philly, and other neighborhoods as the perky policeman who gave them purpose and hope along with a bat and ball, Officer Thomson served on the force for 21 years and made his free Police Athletic League sports programs a national model of success in the 1960s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.

He organized, coached, and integrated previously segregated youth baseball, softball, football, basketball, and soccer teams, and took his players to fields and courts across the region and from Canada to Disney World. He created innovative programs for girls, ran roughshod over prejudice and pessimism, and helped players of all abilities make their high school teams and qualify for athletic and academic scholarships.

“He loved and cared for us like we were his own son or daughter,” said longtime PAL member Patrick Cain.

Beginning in 1968, he grew the PAL center at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church on North Fifth Street to one of the nation’s largest and started another in 1981 at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church on North Second Street in Kensington. “There is no one who had a more impactful influence on the youth of Fishtown for over 30 years,” said longtime friend James O’Connor.

Officer Thomson labeled his work at PAL as “crime prevention” and told the Daily News in 1981: “Everybody gets to play whether they know how or not.” He combated racism with common sense and said: “After the kids play together for awhile, they find out that everybody’s the same.”

Steve Head, PAL board member emeritus, said in a tribute: “Officer Thomson led by example. He didn’t tell you how to behave. He showed you.”

Away from the games, Officer Thomson promoted PAL at schools and knew almost everybody’s parents by name. He helped provide daily necessities to those in need and offered rides in his van to appointments and college visits.

He eschewed department promotions to remain with PAL, became a popular TV spokesman for the centers, and was recognized for his contributions by Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon. In 1969, he was honored by the city’s Chapel of Four Chaplains for “outstanding service to all people regardless of race or faith.”

As a patrol officer from 1965 to 1968, Officer Thomson roamed the Sixth District in Center City and earned an official commendation for bravery from Police Commissioner Frank Rizzo for rescuing three people from a burning apartment building in 1967. He retired from the force in 1986, and funding cuts diminished PAL centers around the city over the last three decades.

In 2016, however, more than $300,000 was donated by two Fishtown activists to rejuvenate Officer Thomson’s PAL center in the Police Department’s 26th District. “He was the real deal,” a former player said in a tribute. “He would always try to get the best out of every kid on the team.”

The oldest of 10 children, Thomas William Thomson was born March 16, 1944. He grew up in Fishtown, delivered newspapers, and worked other odd jobs after school to help out with family expenses.

He graduated from Northeast Catholic High School in 1962 and worked long hours at the post office before joining the police force. His mother died when he was 19.

As a young man, Officer Thomson won races at local track meets, boxed, and starred on Fishtown Athletic Club teams and in other local baseball, softball, and football leagues. He even earned a tryout with the Phillies in 1963 and was inducted into the Philadelphia Softball Hall of Fame in 1991.

» READ MORE: Officer Thomson's old PAL center gets new life

He married Joanne Bell in the 1960s, and they had son Tom. After a divorce, he married Barbara Wible in 1974, and they had sons A.J. and Colin. His second wife died in 2002.

He retired from the Police Department after experiencing a mental illness and worked for the next few decades as a private security officer. He stayed active as a PAL member and in the neighborhood as a sports league organizer and game official.

He followed the local pro sport teams on the radio, beat almost everybody at pinochle, and doted on his six granddaughters. “He was a force of nature,” said his son A.J. “At PAL, he was the right guy in the right place with the right program.”

In addition to his sons and granddaughters, Officer Thomson is survived by three sisters, one brother, and other relatives. Four brothers and one sister died earlier.

Visitation with the family is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, 1445 N. Second St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122. Mass is to follow Saturday at 11 a.m.

Donations in his name may be made to the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia, 3068 Belgrade St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134; and St. Laurentius School, 1612 E. Berks St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125.