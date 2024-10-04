Virgil L. Hill Jr., former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy and past president of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, has died at 86

Virgil L. Hill Jr., 86, of Lancaster, the 53rd superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, past president of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, retired two-star rear admiral, decorated submarine commander, former adjunct professor at Villanova University, and leadership consultant, died Friday, Sept. 6, of complications from dementia at his home at Willow Valley Communities.

Rear Admiral Hill served as superintendent at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., from 1988 to 1991 and president at Valley Forge Military Academy and College in Wayne, from 1993 to 2000. Over his 32-year Navy career, from 1961 to 1993, he commanded nuclear-powered submarines around the world, worked for the chief of naval operations at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and was director of special projects for naval intelligence.

An expert in nuclear engineering, submarine warfare, and tactical computer programming, he was commissioned an ensign from the Naval Academy in 1961 and promoted to commander in 1975, captain in 1980, one-star rear admiral in 1987, and two-star rear admiral in 1989. Colleagues praised his poise as a submarine commander in tense times during the Cold War and proficiency at organization and completing special projects.

“He taught me that courage, honor, and integrity aren’t just words to live by, but virtues to live by,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, once a cadet at Valley Forge, said in a tribute.

Rear Admiral Hill embraced new technology and improved strategy. One of his former staffers at the Naval Academy called him a “man of intellect and integrity” in an online tribute, and another military colleague said: “His calm, compassionate yet firm approach remains an excellent example for all to emulate.”

He oversaw a restructuring of the Naval Academy’s academic curriculum, upgraded its facilities, and notably increased fundraising. He earned the Navy’s Distinguished Service Medal for his work as superintendent, and he and his wife, Kim, were later named honorary graduates of the academy’s Class of 1989.

He assumed command at Valley Forge after his retirement from the Navy and grew and diversified its enrollment. He was affable, energetic, and innovative, and he again improved fundraising and expanded the campus.

» READ MORE: Rear Admiral Hill Is named new president at Valley Forge Military Academy And College

“I enjoyed enormously my time in Annapolis as superintendent,” he told The Inquirer when he joined Valley Forge in 1993. “It was the most rewarding thing I ever had done, and to be able to continue in education is incredibly important. This is an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I jumped at it.”

A former cadet at Valley Forge said in a Facebook tribute: “My career has been shaped by the leadership we received from Admiral Hill. Always striving to build. Build companies. Build products. Build leaders.”

In addition to the Distinguished Service Medal, Rear Admiral Hill earned four Meritorious Service Medals, four Legion of Merit awards, two Navy Commendation Medals, and a half-dozen other commendations, medals, and ribbons. He was on staff at the Naval Nuclear Power School in California and was later recognized for his bilateral achievements by military leaders from the United Kingdom and other countries.

“Besides [his] extraordinary leadership and technical competence, he was described from the very beginning as always willing to listen to his friends’ problems,” a colleague said in an online tribute.

He taught leadership and ethics classes for two years at Villanova’s School of Business after he retired, worked as a leadership consultant, and was a trustee emeritus at the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundations Athletics and Scholarship Programs. “He was curious, hungry for knowledge, and interested in people,” said his daughter Kelly. “He was present and focused, and people felt seen.”

Virgil Lusk Hill Jr. was born April 2, 1938, in Shelby, N.C. He grew up in High Point, N.C., was an honor student in high school, and earned a Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship in 1956 to what is now Iowa State University. He was adept at math and physics, and he gained a Congressional appointment to the Naval Academy in 1957.

He met Kimberly Jordan on a blind date at the 1962 Army-Navy game in Philadelphia, and they married in 1964. They had son Scott and daughter Kelly, relocated frequently around the country on his assignments, and lived locally in Wayne, Philadelphia, and Ambler. They moved to Lancaster in 2016.

Rear Admiral Hill was a Rhodes Scholar regional finalist at Annapolis in 1961, and classmates there nicknamed him Happy Hill, Hap for short. He was an avid reader, quoted Winston Churchill often in his public remarks, and served on boards for the Union League, American Red Cross, and other groups.

“He was described as having a warm smile, winning personality, coupled with an enduring sense of humor.” Classmates of Rear Admiral Hill at the U.S. Naval Academy

His wife taught etiquette classes to cadets at Valley Forge, and he credited her often with being the perfect partner in all they achieved. They were popular regulars at local galas and fundraising events, and featured in the society pages of The Inquirer and other publications.

They also liked to sit quietly together on the beach. “He was a patient and loving person,” his daughter said. “He was just naturally a leader.”

In addition to his wife and children, Rear Admiral Hill is survived by two granddaughters and other relatives. Three sisters died earlier.

Services and a celebration of his life are to be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel, 121 Blake Rd., Annapolis, Md. 21401.

Donations in his name may be made to the Naval Academy Fund, 301 King George St., Annapolis, Md. 21402.