Vivian W. Piasecki, philanthropist, humanitarian, and civic entrepreneur, has died at 92

Vivian W. Piasecki, 92, of Haverford, philanthropist, humanitarian, tireless civic entrepreneur, innovator, and volunteer, died Monday, July 10, of failure to thrive at her home.

From 1960 through 2010, there were few corners of Philadelphia life that did not benefit from the actions of Mrs. Piasecki. Born in Chicago and raised in Minnesota, she made the Philadelphia region her home as an adult and relentlessly championed its schools, museums, medical centers, history, churches, businesses, music, media, and social life.

She embraced outreach programs and nonprofits, and buttressed a wide array of public and private institutions that she considered vital to a vibrant community. She cofounded schools, family support services, and a museum, and chaired countless galas and award ceremonies to honor others. “She loved people,” said her daughter Lynn Cunningham.

When fundraising efforts stalled or new ideas were sought, movers and shakers dialed her phone number. “She worked with anyone and was friends with everybody,” said her son John. “She was a doer. If she saw something that had to be done, she did it.”

And she usually did it behind the scenes. “She stayed out of the limelight,” a former colleague said, “and quietly served to make a difference.”

Using a natural personal warmth and her gentle sense of humor, Mrs. Piasecki collaborated with officials and other advocates at the Philadelphia Orchestra, Philadelphia Museum of Art, National Constitution Center, Smithsonian Institution, and other organizations to fund programs and achieve goals. She was past chair of the board at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Nursing, a Penn trustee, board manager at the Franklin Institute, and longtime board member at WHYY.

“She believed in the goodness of all people, which motivated her passion to have WHYY do what was best for its audiences,” said Bill Marrazzo, president and chief executive officer at WHYY. “She was a remarkable civic leader.”

Mrs. Piasecki was appointed chair of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in 1980 by Gov. Dick Thornburgh, and served as one of the first female board members at Fidelity Bank, the Potlatch Corp., and other businesses. She was also involved in the founding and development of Gladwyne Montessori School, Montessori Genesis II, St. Malachy School, and the Margaret Roper Forum.

She was active with the Balch Institute, Please Touch Museum, Bryn Mawr Film Institute, Robin Hood Foundation, and Museum Trustee Association. In a tribute, her family credited much of her success to “thoughtful curiosity, wisdom, and love of humanity.”

She often voiced her admiration for Benjamin Franklin. “She was so proud of Philadelphia,” her daughter said. Her son Frank said Mayor W. Wilson Goode once quipped: “If there were more people like Vivian Piasecki in this town, we’d get stuff done.”

Vivian O’Gara Weyerhaeuser was born Oct. 20, 1930, in Chicago and grew up in St. Paul, Minn. She was the fourth generation of a family that founded the Washington state-based Weyerhaeuser timber company, and her parents taught her the value of community service, hard work, and altruism.

She graduated from Miss Porter’s School in Connecticut in 1948 and earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Vassar College in New York in 1952. She kicked off her lifetime wide-ranging political activity by supporting Dwight D. Eisenhower for president in 1952 and was photographed by Life magazine at the 1956 Republican convention as an “I like Ike” partisan.

“While she will be sorely missed, her friendship and remarkable life will warm out hearts.” Bill Marrazzo, president and CEO of WHYY

She met aviation pioneer Frank Piasecki at a party in Washington, and they married in 1958. They settled in Haverford and had daughters Lynn and Nicole, and sons Frederick, Frank, Michael, John, and Gregory. Her husband died in 2008.

“She was a supportive mother, a nurturing person,” said her son John. “She had a regal humility.”

Mrs. Piasecki was an avid reader, adventurous worldwide traveler, and lifelong athlete. She skied and played golf well into her 80s, and smacked tennis balls on the court just weeks before she became seriously ill.

She played piano and was a staple on the local social scene. In an online tribute, a friend called her “an incredible and generous woman [who] did so much for this world.”

Another friend said: “She got up every morning and set out to do something good.”

In addition to her children, Mrs. Piasecki is survived by 21 grandchildren and other relatives. A sister died earlier.

A celebration of her life and a funeral Mass is to be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 17, at St. Thomas of Villanova Church on the Villanova University campus, 800 E. Lancaster Ave, Villanova, Pa. 19085.