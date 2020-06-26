In 1962, Mrs. Schatz and her family moved to Chile, where she became acting director of Colegio Nido de Aguilas, a bilingual K-12 school for Chilean and foreign students. She moved the school from Santiago to a rural area nearby. When she saw the groundskeepers killing snakes and tarantulas on the relocated school’s grounds, she paid the keepers to bring them to her alive. Then she climbed the surrounding hills and let the creatures go.