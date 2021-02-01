Born in Winston-Salem, N.C., on May 4, 1928, Mr. Nelson was one of three children. The family moved to Chester when he was 14 to be closer to family, and he found success at Swarthmore High School. Nicknamed “Bama” by his classmates for his southern accent, Mr. Nelson played football and served as class president as a junior and senior, was president of the school’s National Honor Society, and won the Swarthmore Foundation Scholarship.