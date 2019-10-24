Not only did the 1921 Tulsa massacre actually take place, but the reality is arguably far worse than what was depicted on HBO. The flames that lit the night sky a bright orange in The Watchmen’s depiction destroyed some 35 city blocks when the violence actually occurred on May 31 and June 1 of 1921. The fact that America went out of its way to avoid talking about what happened those two dreadful days has also made it impossible to get an exact toll of what many were killed in the worst outbreak of racial violence in U.S. history, but best estimates are that between 100 to 300 people were murdered — nearly all African-American.