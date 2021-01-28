He was shot and killed on June 1, one of the city’s nearly 500 homicides in 2020, after he left the Germantown home he shared with his mother to go to a nearby store. Not long after, a friend was pounding on their front door telling Sawyer that she needed to get to the hospital; Taylor had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Einstein Medical Center, six days shy of his 35th birthday. No arrests have been made for his murder.