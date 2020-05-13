“It was all uphill. It was all dreams. It was all possibility," she recalls before pivoting to present. “For some people, the things that you’re losing, you can’t be very blase about them. You’re looking at your life and you’re concerned, you’re concerned for your children, you’re concerned for your well being, but if you can just step into that space of the possible, of the potential and ask yourself, ‘What might you be gaining as you may think, 'I have almost nothing?’ Maybe it’s a moment to get almost everything because it’s a place where you can let yourself dream …”