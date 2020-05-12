Pennsylvania health officials said Tuesday they would require mass testing of tens of thousands of nursing home staff and residents.
Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said the “robust universal testing strategy” was communicated to the state’s hundreds of long-term care facilities Tuesday, and the tests will be processed by both commercial laboratories and a state-funded lab in Exton. The Pennsylvania National Guard will provide “mobile testing” to facilities that can’t test on their own.
"This effort will give us a clearer picture of the extent of outbreaks in nursing homes and a head-start at stopping them,” Levine said. She did not answer questions about the cost of the mass testing program.
Governor Tom Wolf said during a Tuesday call with reporters that the testing of employees and residents would be performed “once a week,” but Levine didn’t specify how frequently the tests would be done and said the amount of testing would vary by facility based on the extent of the outbreak.
While the virus has spread rapidly in Pennsylvania long-term care facilities since at least March, officials have been stymied by inadequate supplies of testing swabs and chemical reagents. Levine said “until the last, approximately, two-and-a-half weeks, it’s been extremely challenging” to procure enough supplies for mass testing.
Of the more than 3,800 Pennsylvanians who have died of the coronavirus, more than two-thirds were residents of nursing or personal-care homes, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data. More than 12,000 residents and 1,700 employees of upwards of 500 long-term care facilities have tested positive to date.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Tuesday announced his office has opened criminal investigations into “several” nursing home facilities in the state, and publicly called on Pennsylvanians to report suspected cases of neglect in nursing home communities.
Wolf on Tuesday called the mass testing plan “fairly radical,” a handful of other states have required mass testing in nursing homes, including Maryland, which did so in late April.
On Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said health officials will require all staff and residents at the state’s long-term care facilities to be tested by May 26, with a follow-up test done a week later. Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York said Sunday the state would require nursing homes test all staffers twice weekly.
Levine also announced other new requirements, including that hospitalized nursing home patients must be tested for COVID-19 before being discharged back to their nursing home. In addition, long-term care facilities will now be required to report cases and deaths to state officials using the same system hospitals do, with the goal of publicizing case and death counts by nursing home later this month.
The administration’s announcement came after weeks of bleak news from long-term care facilities in the southeastern part of the state.
County officials have repeatedly stressed that a large percentage of the COVID-19 deaths in their jurisdictions are seniors living in these facilities. In the four counties surrounding Philadelphia, deaths associated with long-term care facilities make up more than 80% of each county’s total deaths from the virus, according to data from the Department of Health.
Officials in both Bucks and Delaware counties have asked the state to exclude long-term care facilities from the county’s overall case counts that are used as one benchmark for when a county can begin to reopen some businesses. State officials have not committed to do so, but have said there will be some subjectivity in deciding when counties and regions can reopen.
Bucks County’s Neshaminy Manor, the only facility owned by the county, has been hit particularly hard, with 35 residents dying from coronavirus as of Monday, county officials said. Scott Damsker, the head of the county’s health department, pledged last week to begin testing every resident at the facility as the infection rates soared.
In some of the region’s hardest-hit homes, the lack of staffing has compounded an unprecedented situation. Some — like the Southeast Veterans’ Center in Chester County and the Broomall Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Delaware County — have had the state dispatch National Guard members to their facilities to aid their struggling employees. Levine said Tuesday the National Guard has assisted 10 facilities that have struggled with staffing.
The state-run Southeast Veterans’ Center has seen nearly 30 deaths from the coronavirus since early April as resident’s families routinely complain of a lack of information from inside. Some have told the Inquirer that critical questions about their loved ones’ care go unanswered for days.
Broomall has recorded similar numbers: 37 residents have died there from the virus amid similar complaints from outside about a lack of transparency.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Inquirer staff writer Pranshu Verma contributed to this article.