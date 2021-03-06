Like many American office workers, I left my cubicle March 13 unsure when I’d return. But I haven’t thought of my office much in the past nine months. I don’t miss the fluorescent lighting or repetitive walks to the restroom and water cooler. Instead, I’ve felt both guilt and gratitude. Guilt for my relatively stable position in the nonprofit world amid the social and economic upheaval of COVID-19, and gratitude for the accommodations extended by my employer. I have a new appreciation for the many kinds of security that my job offers — the assurance of not just a paycheck, but of flexibility and basic protections for employee safety.

As a young, childless person with a salaried job, working from home brought with it greater work-life balance. The collapse between working and living space is a stressor for many, but I appreciate being able to take breaks to water plants and pet my cat, or make lunch rather than eating microwaved food at a desk. And suddenly, there was a genuine shift in my employer’s stance on working from home. Allowances were made for flexible work hours to accommodate child care. All staff were encouraged to rest, take screen breaks, try mindfulness meditation. As much as Zoom meetings and conference calls can feel impersonal, I actually got the sense (for perhaps the first time in my working life) that my life outside work mattered to my employer. I appreciated my job more than ever.

This appreciation, however, has been spoiled by unease. It strikes me as both arbitrary and unfair that I should be given not just the accommodation but the luxury of working from home — that I should be given extra protections precisely because my job is not essential. I work in administration for a large nonprofit; my department can continue our work mostly off-site. As whole sectors of the economy saw mass layoffs, the watchword of “essential workers” revealed a rift between two types of jobs.

Service workers, who provide food, medicine, education, child care, and other necessities, faced the most risk, while white-collar office jobs like mine smoothly transitioned to remote work. This trend spotlights the racial and gender disparities in our economy as well.

It’s no coincidence that the service sectors tend to have higher proportions of Black and Latino workers. In 2018, Black workers held 36% of nursing and health aide jobs, while Latino workers accounted for 53% of agricultural workers and 49% of housekeeping and cleaning jobs. While it has always been essential, this kind of work has taken on renewed importance amid the long grocery lines and crowded hospitals of the pandemic. It’s also impossible to do remotely, instead demanding hazard pay, PPE, and benefits like paid time off and health insurance to be feasible.

It’s impossible not to ask why the same security I’ve enjoyed the past year hasn’t been extended to the workers in those lifesaving and life-giving essential jobs. COVID-19 has devastated both lives and livelihoods, and shown the precarity inherent in our system of work, where every necessity is tied to employment.

In the U.S. a job is not just a job. It’s a tether to the hope for security, like paying off debt or finally making a dentist appointment now that you have health care. But now, even these hard-won benefits have been gutted as employers cut costs by moving to contract work. The gig economy — jobs that typically come without health insurance, pensions, or basic employee protections — already added six million workers to its ranks in the past decade.

Even before the pandemic, our system was one where people frequently worked two or three jobs and still struggled. In a wealthy country like ours, it should be easy to make sure everyone’s needs are met. Instead, the burden of caring for the most vulnerable is shouldered by workers who are already underpaid and undervalued. We have teachers struggling to balance their own safety with the needs of their students, and exhausted nurses going viral on Facebook and Twitter while they’re forced to work without proper PPE or even made to come to work sick.

This moment is a crisis — but also an opportunity. Not the opportunity to wring every available resource out of workers without providing benefits, but to fight for living wages for all, housing for all, and health care for all, whether or not you have a job. For years, employers protested against work-from-home provisions under the assumption that productivity would decrease. We’re disproving that already. Now, we also have the chance to show that, across the board trust and flexibility make for better working conditions, not worse. To that end, remote work is a start, not a solution. This is obvious to working parents juggling jobs, child care, and education simultaneously.

We need to think bigger. There are many possible solutions, including universal basic income (UBI) and strengthened labor union participation. While union membership hit an all-time low of 10.3% in 2019, there has been a recent uptick in workers organizing for higher wages and better benefits both with and without union support. Programs like UBI have a lot to recommend them; the city of Stockton, Calif., conducted a UBI pilot test in 2019, and Spain recently announced a UBI program specifically to respond to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In Alaska and North Carolina, revenue distribution programs have led to measurable increases in quality of life. And increasing income needs to be coupled with strong social supports — truly universal health care, rent stabilization, and labor protections — or else cash benefits like UBI will ultimately erode from the high costs of housing, education, and health care.

As I wrote this, I realized that I’ve gone from celebrating changes in my work life to wanting a world where a job like mine wouldn’t exist. The nonprofit world assumes that wealth must flow through philanthropy before being filtered out piecemeal to meet basic needs. In a better system, we wouldn’t need to ask for donations from millionaires to fund clinics for the uninsured or build preschools.

That’s OK with me. If building a world where we have a better quality of life for everyone means that my job might disappear, I’m still willing to work for it.