We had to think, “What would these Black and brown mothers do under these circumstances?” Because Black and brown mothers are always innovative, creative, and they are always burdened with the responsibility of being resilient — just like our organization. So it would have made a whole bunch of sense for us to have routine testing available at our sites, where people knew it was available on a certain day and they could come and get tested. With that not happening, we had to be creative. We had to develop partnerships. We had to schedule when they are going to come out. We had to schedule participants so that they can know that it’s happening. All that is very cumbersome and it’s burdensome. And the result is that we don’t help as many people as we’d like to help. But we’re also not just sitting down and not showing up for our participants. We are still figuring out a way to be resilient in this time period.