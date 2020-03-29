There’s a lot of focus on physicians right now, but there are so many people who make this work. Physicians are an important part, but the amount our nurses give, and people from our registrar to the folks who actually disinfect everything to keep them clean – we need to highlight them and the decisions they have to make. Weighing for themselves, their families, and the greater good is not easy. The best you can do is the best you can do. So many people behind the scenes are putting in 20 hours a day.