A little about Mr. Willie, who opened his current shop in 2008 with his partner Naeem Iddeen: He’s been at his craft for about 50 years, since he first shadowed a cobbler right out of the old Bok High School. He chuckled when he recalled some early mistakes. But he kept at it and went on to work at other neighborhood shops, including Carman’s Shoe Repair, a few miles up the road in Chestnut Hill.