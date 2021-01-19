Yet when I last interviewed Navalny in Moscow, in 2018, he was ready to risk everything. “I’m a democrat and want rule of law and for Russia to be part of Europe,” he told me, in a modern office, filled with young volunteers, who raise money, and organize rallies. Did he fear assassination? He told me “They [the Kremlin] missed a chance when I was less popular.” But he added, “Maybe they are still saving this tool.”