The president falsely tweeted “everything is well under control,” but his former homeland security adviser Tom Bossert wrote in the New York Times that the attack’s magnitude “is hard to overstate” and will take years to unravel. In other words, Trump is leaving office just as he entered, covering up for Putin, while refusing to confront a Kremlin that is endangering America’s security at home and abroad. And polls show that his GOP base has become soft on Putin.