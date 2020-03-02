The politics out here are a worse fit for former Vice President Joe Biden, whose large win and dominance with African-Americans in South Carolina may have come too late to make much difference in a state with 415 pledged delegates, far more than any other. The Delawarean has just one office (in East L.A.) in the entire state — which was padlocked when a New York Times reporter visited last week — with no presence on TV, or anywhere else. One post-South Carolina poll released Sunday did suggest a big enough Biden bounce to win a few delegates in California, but far fewer than Sanders.