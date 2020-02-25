In three contests so far, Sanders got the most popular votes in the weirdly arcane Iowa caucus. He won huge victories in the New Hampshire primary and Saturday’s Nevada caucus, where he showed that he’s expanded his reach from his 2016 run to include more black and brown voters and others beyond his initial base of young white progressives. By Super Tuesday — just one week away as I write this — the 78-year-old with the wild white hair could be well on the way to the nomination. (Or, given the Democrats’ convoluted rules and the determination of $60-billion-man Mike Bloomberg to stop Bernie, toward mayhem in Milwaukee.)