I see the Beto reboot differently — as something to be hailed and applauded, even if it may be too little and (weird as it sounds 11 months before the 2020 Democratic convention) too late to propel O’Rourke into the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. For my entire adult lifetime — since not voting for Ronald Reagan in my first election in 1980 — American voters on the left and center-left have too often been left cold by a Democratic Party establishment and its strange conventions that fail to connect with the emotion and, too often, the raw anger of our times. And that was before Donald Trump seized the White House with racist and xenophobic demagoguery.