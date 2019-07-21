Thursday night was a moment for much-needed clarity for America, on two critical points. First of all, after four years of constant back-and-forth on the topic, it’s become obvious that the White House is in the hands of a racist mass movement that has embraced a form of straight-up fascism. Yes, “fascism” is one of the most-loaded words in the dictionary, and — like the use of “concentration camps” to describe what’s happening at the border — its use can be a kind of double-edged sword. This is America in the 21st century and making direct comparisons to 1930s Europe isn’t always helpful; Hitler and Mussolini didn’t have TV reality shows or the internet and I think one 2016 commenter may have nailed it when he described Trump’s nightmare invention as “celebrity fascism.”