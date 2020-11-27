And I give thanks for a new head of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, who is an immigrant. Imagine that. He came to this country as a child with Cuban parents escaping communism, parents who “cherished our democracy and were intensely proud to become U.S. citizens.” With deep experience in immigration issues, Mayorkas gives every sign that he will try to fix a broken immigration system that has been scarred by chaos, dysfunction and cruelty.