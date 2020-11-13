For hours we sat in the courthouse’s overcrowded waiting room while she replayed every step and misstep that brought them there. Pagan, 43, wasn’t much older than her son when she started using and selling drugs. He was only 6 when she went to prison for five years. She vowed she’d make up for mistakes. And in many ways, she did. She got her college degree. She got a job, despite the felonies on her record that made it difficult. She’s became a vocal activist against the drugs and gun violence that killed her brother in 2016 when he was caught in crossfire in front of their mother’s home.