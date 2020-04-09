Yesterday Bernie Sanders reminded us that there was a Democratic primary going on when he announced that he was ending his campaign to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States. In a simple statement thanking his many supporters he announced that he’s leaving his name on the ballot so he can rack up more delegates who can press his message at the Democratic convention. By keeping pressure on the party to adopt his platforms, Bernie hasn’t exactly “cleared the way” for Joe Biden to be the moderate he has long tended to be. He’ll have to press his supporters in the fall to get out and vote for Biden if there is any hope of beating Donald Trump in November.