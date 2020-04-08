Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign Wednesday, the finale of a roller coaster Democratic primary in which he overcame a heart attack, became the clear front-runner in early states and then faltered as former Vice President Joe Biden surged.
Sanders, a self described democratic socialist who built a movement during his 2016 run, will now look to continue to push the party’s agenda further left as the national focus has shifted from politics to to a devastating virus overtaking the world.
His decision means that Biden is all but assured of being the Democratic nominee against President Donald Trump, though he won’t officially hit the number of delegates needed until early June when several states are holding primaries.
“I wish I could give you better news but I think you know the truth and that is that we are now some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden and the path toward victory is virtually impossible," Sanders told supporters in a livestreamed concession speech. “So while we are winning the ideological battle and while we are winning the support of so many young people and working people throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful.”
Pennsylvania’s primary, which has been postponed to June 2, now will have no real role in deciding the nomination, and neither will New Jersey’s. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, moved that contest from June 2 until July 7.
Biden, in a statement Wednesday said, “Bernie has done something rare in politics. He hasn’t just run a political campaign; he’s created a movement. And make no mistake about it, I believe it’s a movement that is as powerful today as it was yesterday.”
In a Democratic primary once more than a dozen people strong, Sanders was the most liberal candidate in the field, pushing Medicare for All and policies that some voters - and party leaders - felt went too far. Those same policies and his reputation as a politician consistent in his beliefs brought new and energized voters into the party.
But Sanders himself has acknowledged that while he polled best with young people, they didn’t turn out enough for him to win in key states where his campaign had invested. Sanders also lost in more rural parts of states like Oklahoma and Michigan, where he had beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. And as Biden started to gain momentum after a big win in South Carolina, it was Biden driving high turnout, exit polling showed.
While Biden voters typically say they trust him or feel comfortable with him, and view him as the safest choice against Trump, Sanders supporters express fervent devotion. Many see the Vermont senator as more than a candidate. They see a movement that speaks for people who have been ignored, one that they didn’t want to see silenced again.
Now Biden must find a way to consolidate liberal support as he turns his attention to Trump.
In a statement, Biden reached out Sanders supporters. “I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of what it is we have to get done in this country," he said. "I hope you will join us. You are more than welcome. You’re needed.”
Sanders’ campaign also had the most robust grassroots fundraising operation in modern campaign history. In the last few weeks he’d diverted much of the money raised to organizations helping with the coronavirus crisis.
Sanders said he would stay on the ballot in the remaining primary states to continue to gather delegates to gain the clout to shape the party platform at the convention, now moved to August.
“Today I congratulate Joe Biden, a very decent man, who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward...” Sanders said. "Together, standing united, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump the most dangerous president in modern American history and we will fight to elect strong progressives at every level of government, from Congress to the school board.”
Staff writer Jonathan Tamari contributed to this article.