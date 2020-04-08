Inspector General Michael Atkinson is the latest member of the deep state fired by our President who apparently prefers a shallow state of advisors, ethics watchdogs and anyone who has the word “intelligence” as part of their job title. Watchdogs are supposed to be keeping an eye out for government malfeasance and corruption and they’re dropping like flies. As I am writing this, my husband called up from his part of the home office, “Did you hear Trump’s fired another watchdog?” This time it’s the person overseeing virus relief funds. Pretty soon every government watchdog is going to look just like Jared Kushner.