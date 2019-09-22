Bye, bye birdies! Over the last couple of years, I watched as a little patch of woods near Lima, PA turned into another suburban development. First the trees came down. Then the land was graded. Then the houses went up. Then the grass was rolled down and sterile garden-store shrubs planted. Families moved in but whatever birds and other wildlife that lived on that land has had to find other living arrangements. According to a horrifying Cornell University study, they probably didn’t find another perch. The researchers estimated that the United States has lost 3 billion birds since the 1970s. We move to the country only to find that nature is disappearing fast.