Donald Trump is blocking California from setting its own auto emissions standards. The state set them in the first place to curb its severe air pollution problems and 12 other states plus the District of Columbia have adopted them. California’s air pollution, which has ranked as the worst in the nation, has improved, alongside children’s health, according to a recent study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. God forbid we improve our children’s health.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Supreme Court and newspaper conduct bars
- The drugged-up Sackler family
- Philly police organization chart
