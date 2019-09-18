The Sackler family, overseers of oxycontin-pushing Purdue Pharma, are thought to be America’s 19th-richest family according to Forbes Magazine. As their empire is going down in shame, they are apparently busy making sure that if they are still billionaires so they don’t have to step over opioid users shooting up on the sidewalks in front of their homes. At this point, it’s hard to imagine how much money it would take to repair the lives opioid addiction has ruined. The Sackler’s last billion or two would at least help.