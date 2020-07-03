It’s as if bars and nightclubs were perfectly designed to spread the virus to as many people as possible. You can’t socially distance at a bar or wear a mask while you drink, and alcohol lowers inhibitions, making it easy for people to nudge closer to one another. Plus, bars are usually very noisy, which means a lout of yelling and laughing loudly — a perfect way to transmit the virus. And unlike restaurants, people tend to linger in bars for hours.