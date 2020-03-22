All of a sudden it seems easy to forget there is a bitter race for President of the United States going on. Just to illustrate that this virus has no party affiliation, two Congressmen, one Democrat and one republican, are newly down with coronavirus. They probably won’t be the last. I wish them and everyone else who has tested positive a speedy recovery. That goes for all this economy’s many, many sidelined workers as well!
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Philadelphia guarantees people shelter at home!
- Online coronavirus babysitting
- Our coronavirus front line troops
