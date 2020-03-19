Last Friday’s tragic murder of Philadelphia police Cpl. James O′Connor IV while he was serving a warrant was the start of a weekend in which a total of seven people were killed. Having barely begun her tenure as Police Commissioner, Danielle Outlaw can’t be blamed for this particular torrent of blood but she has to know that stopping the carnage that keeps too many Philadelphians trapped in their homes is her top order of business. City Council lectured Outlaw on the violence but for years they and the mayor have been presiding over one feckless “anti-violence” plan after another. Good, focused policing has worked in other cities. It’s about time we tried it here.