It’s not as if working at a grocery store is a path for immunity to the pandemic. Last month, United Food and Commercial Workers International, which represents 1.3 million workers in the U.S., said at least 82 grocery store workers have died from COVID-19 and 11,507 have been infected. And most supermarket chains — places like Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Target — aren’t even required to notify anyone if an worker dies or tests positive.