Current data shows that Pike County has had fewer than 500 cases compared to Philadelphia’s nearly 18,000. Still, as Philadelphia’s cases continue to decline, with deaths down from April’s daily highs in the 40s to one or two a day this past week, we might take some comfort in knowing we can begin to open if everyone, including our young and invincible joggers, wears their masks, makes space for others, and avoids Lake of the Ozark-style pool parties. If we don’t, the data also shows job losses will be crippling to thousands of Philadelphians, many of them low-paid workers, who manage to survive Covid-19.