“Springfield," one of the most common names of American towns, should be changed to “Bezosville” after the man who controls much of our American life these days: Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon. He sells us groceries, books, shoes, newspapers, and cloud computing. The only vehicles on the road during the coronavirus shutdown seem to be lines of Amazon delivery trucks. And now we have Amazon “pick-up lockers” in more than 900 cities and towns across the U.S. Who needs local businesses? We are all Amazonians.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Watchdogs shelter in place
- Don’t go to the beach! Stay in your nursing home.
- Students’ summer slides aren’t all the same
- For more editorial cartoons, visit inquirer.com/opinion/cartoons/.