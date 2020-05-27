Nothing would get me into one of the packed pool parties that took place last weekend in places like Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks. Had I ventured in, the mere sight of my geezer self may have cleared the place out, thus improving the state’s public health. I would thus have saved all the wet revelers the scolding the party-hearty mob received from Missouri’s state health director and the denunciations from many online commenters, many of whom are getting a little cranky from not being able to get out to their own waterside social functions.