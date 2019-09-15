For the three decades I’ve been cartooning in Philadelphia, police commissioners and mayors have complained about the grip the Fraternal Order of Police holds on their ability to run what is perhaps the most important city department: the one that is supposed to maintain public safety. For those same three decades, politicians and police commissioners have blamed the police contract’s provisions for how officers are disciplined, and FOP leaders negotiating those contracts have said they have simply been defending their members.
This week, reporters William Bender and David Gambacorta showed that the FOP’s power includes getting guilty cops back on the streets and the public payroll. The FOP is doing its job really, really well. Someday, perhaps, the city’s politicians might do theirs. The current police contract is up in 2020.
