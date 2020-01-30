Democrats were worried that Joe Biden wouldn’t be the best candidate against the President. Now some are worried that Bernie Sanders, surging in the Iowa and New Hampshire polls, might win. Of course lots of voters have worried all along that Elizabeth Warren would win because, you know she’s a, well, woman, and “everyone knows” that’s a problem.
While Democrats worry, Donald Trump motors along at rallies in places like Wildwood, New Jersey, doing what Donald Trump does well: energizing his base.
