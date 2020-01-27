It doesn’t take a basketball fan to feel shocked and saddened when a Dad, his thirteen year old daughter and seven others suddenly drop from the sky and from their families’ lives. Of course we know about this group because Kobe Bryant was a genius on the basketball court and a generous man who helped young people and sick children off the court. But for me, the idea of a father and his daughter dying together in an accident at such young ages is just plain sad no matter who they are.