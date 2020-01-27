In our attempt to catch up with the advances police state technology, Philadelphia International Airport has begun experimenting with facial recognition technology. Soon Philadelphia, too, can help airlines, police, and any federal agency that wants to mess around with our lives to compile a data base to keep track of every previously free citizen of the United States. Personally, I’m rooting for the people who are already figuring out how to screw up these insidious machines.
