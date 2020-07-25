When, earlier this week, Donald Trump threatened to send federal law enforcement officers to cities like Philadelphia, I immediately thought of America’s founding document signed in Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. Among the grievances included in the list of charges against the King, the Declaration of Independence mentions the presence of British troops “without the Consent of our legislatures” and “Quartering large bodies of armed troops among us.” In other words, we the people will be the deciders.
