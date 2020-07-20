President Donald Trump said Monday that he may send “more federal law enforcement” to Philadelphia and other major cities, despite protests in this city remaining peaceful in recent weeks.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw said that she has “not heard anything. Actually, the first time I heard about the potential [for] resources being sent here was based off an inquiry by the media.” Jennifer Crandall, a spokeswoman for United States Attorney William McSwain, said her office had no comment.
Trump lauded the use of force by local and federal officers during protests in Portland that have followed the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.
“In Portland they’ve done a fantastic job.” Trump said Monday during a meeting on the GOP’s coronavirus relief bill. Trump also mentioned New York, Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, and Oakland as cities where he would consider sending “more federal law enforcement.”
While the Portland protests have led to some violence, like a fire in the police union headquarters and the federal courthouse, most of those demonstrating have remained peaceful. And those protesters are now more determined to keep marching after seeing aggressive responses by federal officers like using tear gas and pulling demonstrators into unmarked vans, according to accounts of protesters, videos circulated on social media, and local media.
Oregon officials, including the state’s senators, governor and the Portland mayor, have said the federal officers’ presence in the state’s largest city is not welcome. The city has seen almost two months of nightly protests and the federal officers are making tensions worse, they said.
“Their presence is neither wanted nor is it helpful and we’re asking them to leave,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said, according to The Washington Post. “In fact, we’re demanding that they leave.”
As demonstrators take to the streets to protest racism and police brutality, officers across the country have responded with force. In Philadelphia, officers have tear gassed and assaulted peaceful protesters, and deployed military-style vehicles in a residential neighborhood where tear gas wafted into the homes of families.
After initial days of protests saw looting and police responding with excessive force, marches and demonstrations in Philadelphia have been largely peaceful. The city has since apologized for its tactics those first few days of protests.
More than 140 Philadelphia protesters and residents sued the city this month, saying the June 1 teargassing of a crowd of demonstrators on I-676 and the police use of rubber bullets, pepper spray, and tear gas along 52nd Street in West Philadelphia the day before violated their constitutional rights to free expression and freedom from excessive force.
More than 750 people in Philadelphia were arrested for a slew of citations, like curfew violations, failure to disperse, and disorderly conduct. These protesters were handcuffed and detained in hot cars of buses for so long that they urinated on themselves and plead for water, the Inquirer previously reported.
“Whether they want to admit it or not, the civil citations were in violation of the constitutional rights of all of those that participated in peaceful, lawful protest protected by the First Amendment,” said Paul Hetznecker, a civil rights attorney who works with the Up Against the Law legal collective to represent protesters.
Earlier this month, Mayor Jim Kenney announced the city was waiving all of code-violation notices issued to protesters from May 30 to June 30. After weeks of defending the decision to use tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets on peaceful protesters on I-676, Kenney and Commissioner Outlaw apologized and called the use of force “unjustifiable.”
Outlaw has said a departmental investigation and an outside review of the protest response are underway.
Staff writers Mike Newall and Chris Palmer contributed to this report.