The leader of the free-ish world has stonewalled all efforts to open his tax returns. The Supreme Court, with two of his own appointees and three other GOP picks, is about to hear a case over whether he must hand them over. Just to make sure the deck is further stacked in his favor, he helpfully suggested that two liberal judges, both women, recuse themselves from consideration. No meddling here.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Harvey Weinstein’s new casting couch
- The American virus
- The Justice Department scales
