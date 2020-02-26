One has to wonder how many men in Harvey Weinstein’s courtroom were thinking, “There but for the grace of God...” There must have been many women instead thinking: “At last.” The split verdict — guilty on two counts including rape — is another indication that juries, this one predominantly male, are believing the victims.
Weinstein reportedly exclaimed to his legal team, “I’m innocent. How could this happen in America?" The answer is that America is a nation of laws, and rich movie moguls are not above them.
