Last week was, as usual, full of exciting news out of Donald Trump’s Twitter account. He confirmed that not only can the United States government work just fine without a separate branch known as Congress, but now we can do without all the expensive lawyers in the Justice Department. It’s one man, one verdict and Donald Trump is the man. When even the president’s bull terrier Attorney General Bill Barr criticizes the President’s interference with the judicial system, it’s time for change at the top. November can’t come soon enough.