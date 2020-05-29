Just what we need in the middle of nationwide protests in the middle of a pandemic: a president whose wise and compassionate leadership manages to inflame an already inflammatory situation. No one likes to see riots in the streets but most people who have an inkling of our racial history don’t like to see a black man choked under the knee of a policeman. Instead of offering any calm to the situation in Minneapolis, Donald Trump takes to his carrier pigeon, Twitter, and sends out incendiary tweets.