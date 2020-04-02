Starting from a place where he implied that Democratic concern over the coronavirus was a “new hoax,” proceeded to blame the virus on China, and then declared churches would be packed on Easter, President Trump’s grasp of the coronavirus has, to put it gently, evolved. We’ve wasted time before he listened to his own experts, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who predicted that over 100,000 Americans might die of the disease if we did not act. The optimistic part is that Donald Trump hasn’t “You’re fired” his two teachers and has even come to accept, albeit late in the process, some of their advice. Turns out he’s been The Apprentice — lucky to have such steady, wise teachers at his side.