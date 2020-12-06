It’s definitely not the best time to be Carson Wentz.
The Eagles have just three wins this season. They head to Green Bay this weekend to face off against Aaron Rodgers, the league’s highest-rated passer. And the Birds’ backup quarterback is once again the most popular player in town.
Granted, the love has shifted from Super Bowl champ Nick Foles to second-round draft pick Jalen Hurts. But Eagles fans seem fed up with Wentz’s disappointing season, with play so sloppy and careless even his most prominent national supporter — ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky — said recently he had more trust in Eagles backup Jalen Hurts.
Ouch.
Marcus Hayes thinks Wentz played well enough against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night to keep his starting job. David Murphy thinks Wentz is a “shell of the player that you need him to be.” Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan called Wentz’s play “garbage.” But the most on-target analysis I heard came from Delaware Gov. John Carney, when he was asked about the Eagles during the tail end of the state’s most recent coronavirus briefing.
“I can tell you that it’s not ending on a positive note,” Carney said of the Wentz-Hurts saga.
Truer words have never been spoken.
