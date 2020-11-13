Why did Trump’s crew (which included a purported witness that Politico identified as a convicted sex offender) choose the landscaping company in Holmesburg as the backdrop to volley baseless conspiracy theories about voting in Pennsylvania? You’re guess is as good as mine, although the New York Times reported it was always intended to be the location of the news briefing — and NOT the Four Seasons Hotel, which the president initially promoted due to “a garbled game of telephone.”