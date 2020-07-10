Apparently, Miranda had written a third rap battle scene involving Jefferson and Hamilton about slavery that he cut due to time. Reading the scene, I can see why it was nixed — it basically goes nowhere, since it would take the Civil War to end slavery, and another 100 years to grant civil rights to Black people in the South. But that’s also the point, and some acknowledgement of that complexity rather than ignoring it entirely would have lived up to Washington’s intimidating line to Hamilton in the musical: “History has its eyes on you.”