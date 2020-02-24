Basically, there is a copyright dispute between the team and the designers of the Phanatic that could put the character’s future in doubt if a 1984 agreement isn’t renegotiated for “millions of dollars.” Experts say it would be difficult for another team to use the Phanatic due to trademarks held by the Phillies, but a ruling by the judge in favor of Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison could effectively mothball the beloved mascot.