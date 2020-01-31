I rather liked Johnson and once joined up on a jolly bike tour he took through his district. That cooled when I attended a candidate forum a couple of elections ago when an impressive newcomer who’d been born in Africa and educated at an Ivy League college here in the US, talked about how he would bring his international business experience to help increase Philadelphia’s jobs and profile in the world. Johnson, who’d been conspicuously busy on his cell phone was up next. He proceeded to brag about how he was born in Philadelphia, schooled in Philadelphia and thus knew Philadelphia. This week we glimpsed exactly what part of good old Philadelphia political life he had learned to know. The City of Low Expectations.